Less climate talk, more growth: US progressives take a lesson from Canada

TORONTO — The good news for Democrats: Somebody has figured out how to defeat the populist right and build a progressive governing majority.

The bad news: He did all that in Canada.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s electoral success has intrigued American and European progressives, who gathered at Toronto’s Royal York Hotel this past weekend to hear success stories from Canada and warnings from everywhere else.

The annual gathering, organized by the Center for American Progress and the progressive think tank Canada 2020, featured bilateral meetings and a closed-press session with former President Barack Obama. It included a warning to the international left from Carney, who won in 2025 and then convinced members of the opposition to switch parties by abandoning some left-wing climate policies and pivoting to economic growth.

“Those whose politics are to destroy, to demolish or dismantle — they’re not going to change their instincts,” Carney told the Global Progress Action summit. “The loss of control that people feel, that feeds our age of anxiety — it can only be answered, only be answered, by positive action.”

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Conference attendees celebrated last month’s defeat of Viktor Orban in Hungary as proof that the populist right can be beaten, as well as a disaster for the global conservative nationalism that Orban had helped fund and organize. But in their own countries, liberals acknowledged watching voters drift away from them toward right-wing parties that promised to smash old systems, halt immigration, and quickly restore national greatness.

“The average American is going to struggle to care about climate change if they can’t figure out how to pay their rent,” Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., told Semafor. “The most important thing is delivery of services and governance to people. The environmental movement, in general, needs to adjust, and say: ‘We can’t just be about stopping things.’”

Neera Tanden, the president of CAP and director of the Biden White House’s domestic policy council, said attendees “are learning from our example that it’s important for progressives to deliver on results as soon as possible.”

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Democrats had tied their hands with “permitting challenges or land use issues,” Tanden acknowledged, before handing the country over to Donald Trump, who scrapped many of their ambitious investment plans before voters got to see the results.