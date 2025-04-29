After Liberal win in Canada, Carney must walk ‘difficult tightrope’

Canada’s center-left Liberal Party won the country’s general election Monday in a stunning turnaround, although it seemed likely to fall short of a majority.

The victory represents a remarkable feat for Mark Carney’s party, which had trailed the opposition Conservatives by twenty points at the beginning of the year.

Carney, a political novice who was appointed as prime minister in March after Justin Trudeau resigned, now faces the challenge of dealing with Washington’s trade war and defining Canada’s role on the world stage.





