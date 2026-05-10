Putin says Ukraine war is ‘coming to an end’

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the Ukraine war is “coming to an end,” hours after vowing victory over Kyiv at a pared-down Victory Day parade devoid of its usual military hardware display.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson tempered Putin’s remarks, saying “reaching a peace agreement is a very long road with many complicated details.”

Longer-term peace talks remain stalled, with both sides accusing each other of violating a three-day, US-brokered ceasefire announced Friday.

While Putin has vowed to continue fighting until all of Moscow’s goals are achieved, Russia’s battlefield momentum has slowed: At the current rate, it could take over three decades to fully seize the Donbas region, The New York Times reported.