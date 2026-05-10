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Putin says Ukraine war is ‘coming to an end’

May 10, 2026, 6:15pm EDT
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Victory Day military parade in Moscow
Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the Ukraine war is “coming to an end,” hours after vowing victory over Kyiv at a pared-down Victory Day parade devoid of its usual military hardware display.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson tempered Putin’s remarks, saying “reaching a peace agreement is a very long road with many complicated details.”

Longer-term peace talks remain stalled, with both sides accusing each other of violating a three-day, US-brokered ceasefire announced Friday.

While Putin has vowed to continue fighting until all of Moscow’s goals are achieved, Russia’s battlefield momentum has slowed: At the current rate, it could take over three decades to fully seize the Donbas region, The New York Times reported.

Lauren Morganbesser
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