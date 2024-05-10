US lawmakers propose fund for Taiwan’s ‘friends’ facing pressure from Beijing

A new bipartisan bill would direct US assistance to countries that face economic backlash from China for attempting to forge ties with Taiwan.

The proposal, which leaders of the House select committee on China plan to introduce on Friday, aims to encourage other countries to strengthen bonds with Taiwan and to aid those who have done so and who are facing economic pressure from Beijing. In recent years, countries like Nauru have severed ties with Taiwan in favor of China.

The measure would authorize $120 million over three years for a new Taiwan Allies Fund, according to a copy of the bill’s text shared with Semafor ahead of its introduction.

China “has weaponized trade and commercial ties to punish countries seeking closer unofficial ties with Taiwan,” a one page summary reads. It cites Lithuania, whose exports China blocked after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there back in 2021.

“Taiwan’s global network of friends is critical to supporting democracy, advancing global development, and deterring PRC aggression,” the summary states.