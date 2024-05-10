Symbolic UN vote backs Palestine’s bid for UN membership

The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly voted Friday to back Palestine’s bid to become a UN member in a resolution that also granted more rights to Palestine within the international organization.

Palestine currently has non-member observer status; a bid for its membership at the UN Security Council was blocked by the US in April.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN rebuked the vote, saying the general assembly was welcoming a “terror state into its ranks,” as he shredded a copy of the UN charter to suggest that was what the UN had done by granting additional rights to Palestine.

The UN resolution passed with a vote of 143-9 with the US, Israel, and Hungary among the countries that voted against it. The resolution will allow Palestine to take part in debates, propose items for debate, and have representatives on UN committees.

A growing number of European states, including Spain, Ireland, Slovenia, and Malta are also reportedly considering recognizing a Palestinian state. Of 193 UN member states, 139 have recognized Palestinian statehood, with most Western countries opting not to do so.