American Express sees Nigeria’s ‘upward trajectory’ as ripe for credit cards

Card payments provider American Express rolled out four new credit cards in Nigeria this week, in its push to become a dominant player in Africa’s fledgling credit market.

The cards, which are dollar-denominated and target both individuals and businesses, are produced with O3 Capital, a decade-old card issuing company in Lagos, Nigeria.

Until now, O3 had provided credit cards in the naira currency alone. It will be the direct lender to Nigerian customers who take up the cards, determining eligibility, interest rates and other terms of service. American Express will provide its lending expertise, security and anti-fraud support, access to a global network of 89 million merchants, and membership benefits, both companies said.

American Express credit cards first became available in Nigeria last year through a partnership with Access Bank, Nigeria’s largest commercial bank by assets. The latest rollout with O3 underscores the US company’s perception of Nigeria as a large market with potential.

“Nigeria is a growing country on an upward trajectory, in terms of the resources it has and the industries it’s building,” Mohammed Badi, American Express’ president of Global Network Services, told Semafor Africa. “We want to be part of that growth story.”

Beyond credit cards, American Express also plans to extend the acceptance of all its cards in a dozen more sub-Saharan African countries “by some time next year,” taking the number of countries where it is accepted on the continent to 42, Badi said.