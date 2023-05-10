The optimistic take on Tuesday's big debt ceiling meeting

Call us Pollyannas, but if you gaze hard enough, it’s possible to see the landing strip for a possible deal through all the storm clouds.

Biden and the Democrats have consistently said they are willing to negotiate over the federal budget, which is appropriated annually, but not under threat of default. That process now seems to be getting under way. If budget talks succeed, there may be a way for Republicans to declare victory and raise the debt limit while Democrats claim they never negotiated over raising it in the first place.

Schumer told reporters that Republican and Democratic Hill leadership staff are meeting with the head of the White House Office of Management and Budget on Tuesday or Wednesday to start hammering out details on a spending proposal. “Those discussions should begin soon and I'm hopeful maybe we can come to some kind of agreement there,” he said, calling it “good news.”

Meanwhile, both Biden and McCarthy sketched out other areas of negotiation. McCarthy said Biden had expressed openness to permitting reform, a top GOP priority that also has drawn significant support among Democrats like West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. For his part, Biden said he was open to rescinding unused COVID aid, something that Republicans have also demanded. “We don't need it all,” he said.

There’s been fairly noisy speculation around Washington that a final debt ceiling agreement would probably involve some combination of limits on discretionary spending, rescinding some COVID funds, and permitting reform — so the fact that those three issues all came up as areas for negotiation seems notable.

“There's a bipartisan deal staring both parties right in the face,” Brian Riedl, a budget expert in touch with Hill Republicans, told Semafor.

Biden did say during his press conference that he has “been considering” whether the constitution’s 14th Amendment would allow him to simply ignore the debt ceiling, as many liberal legal scholars have argued. But he spent more time explaining its potential downsides, including a drawn-out legal battle that might still end in a catastrophic default if the Supreme Court strikes it down.

“The problem is it would have to be litigated,” he said. “And in the meantime, without an extension, it would still end up in the same place.”

That Biden appears to be playing down workarounds suggests that he’s settling into deal making mode.