White House quietly appoints new Africa director

US President Joe Biden appointed Frances Z. Brown as his new special assistant and senior director for African affairs.

She takes over from Judd Devermont who stepped down in January to take up a role with an Africa-focused investor firm.

Brown joined the White House team two weeks ago without much fanfare, even as the administration winds down what it hopes is a first term and readies for the November presidential election. Brown is expected to continue in the National Security Council role if Biden is re-elected.