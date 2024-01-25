Biden’s Africa director leaves the White House

Devermont is a veteran Africa specialist who relished influencing U.S.-Africa policy from the inside, having previously worked as a CIA analyst and at the U.S. diplomatic service with stints in Nigeria, Somalia and South Africa among others. While there were several obvious highlights during his tenure, such as the U.S.-Africa strategy paper and December 2022’s Leaders’ summit, there was also a higher profile for U.S.-Africa affairs in general terms. This included 17 U.S. cabinet level visits to the continent last year — and ongoing this year with Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s current four-country tour. It also saw the U.S. lend support to Africa securing a third seat on the IMF’s executive board and become a permanent member of the G20.

This change in approach was striking because of what it followed, as much as anything else. The Biden administration immediately followed the Trump years that were colored by an abrasiveness and dismissiveness towards Africa. That was a time when African affairs were almost only ever discussed only in the context of confronting China or other vaguely conceived notions. So, in a sense, a U.S. president discussing Africa with some level of thoughtfulness and insight was a welcome relief for those who care about appearances.

In reality, the difference in the substance of the policy is less clear. U.S-Africa policy is one of the few remaining areas of bipartisan agreement on Capitol Hill and the Biden administration is as concerned about China and Russia’s influence in Africa as the previous administration — they’re just been more considered about it.

It was unclear who will take over from Devermont as we went to press but it’s unlikely to be a long-term appointment given the election coming up in a few months.