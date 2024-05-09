Malaysia’s ‘orangutan diplomacy’ pitches apes for palm oil, their greatest threat

The Malaysian government will entice countries to keep importing palm oil by giving them critically-endangered orangutans. Cultivating the ubiquitous ingredient, found in everything from chocolate to shampoo, has led to the widespread deforestation and destruction of the great ape’s habitat, exacerbating the threats to their survival as a species.

Modeled on China’s “panda diplomacy” program — where China gifts pandas to countries as a sweetener for doing business with Beijing — Malaysia’s plan is designed to safeguard the palm oil trade, as more western governments move to ban the product because of its ecological impact, and specifically, its impact on orangutans.

“This will be a manifestation of how Malaysia preserves wildlife and ensures sustainability of our forests, especially within the palm oil plantation landscape,” said Johari Abdul Ghani, Malaysia’s plantations and commodities minister.

The decision is not without controversy: Conservationist groups blasted the program as accelerating deforestation rather than helping the apes. The issue also highlights the growing ethical controversy around keeping great apes in captivity.