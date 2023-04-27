Ya Ya the giant panda lands in China after 20 years at Memphis Zoo

For months, Chinese social media has been obsessed with brining Ya Ya home.

In December, the Memphis Zoo announced that Ya Ya and a male panda, Le Le, would return to China after their leases did not get renewed. But after Le Le suddenly died in February, Chinese social media users began sharing photos and unverified claims that the pandas had been neglected.

The fervor for Ya Ya's return prompted state media to frequently provide updates on her condition, and some Chinese influencers living in the U.S. travelled hundreds of miles just to get glimpse of her and share her pictures and videos with their followers.

The Memphis Zoo denied any mistreatment of the pandas, and China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed concerns of neglect on Wednesday.

"During their stay at the Memphis Zoo, the giant pandas received good care from the zoo and were deeply loved by the American people," said MFA spokeswoman Mao Ning.

She added that China is willing to continue working with the U.S. on protecting endangered species, but she did not say whether there were plans in place to loan out pandas in the future.