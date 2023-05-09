OpenAI CEO Sam Altman set to visit Congress

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, will visit the U.S. Capitol next week to brief members on artificial intelligence — the latest attempt by House leadership to get lawmakers up to speed on the rapidly evolving technology.

“We'll continue this to make sure we educate everybody on it," Speaker Kevin McCarthy told Semafor on Wednesday.

McCarthy took members to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for a crash course on artificial intelligence last year. In April, House leadership hosted an all-members’ briefing on AI with Profs. Antonio Torralba and Aleksander Madry of MIT, which members characterized as an “AI 101 course.”

“It was a good description of the complexities of AI processing. That’s what I got out of it,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb. told Semafor last month.