China makes first known arrest over using ChatGPT to spread fake news

Police traced the posts to an independent media company owned by the suspect — identified only by the surname "Hong" — who was detained during a search of his home and computer on May 5.

Gansu police accused Hong of committing a "major crime" saying that the suspect admitted to prompting ChatGPT to generate a made-up story based on trending social media posts in China over the last few years. He apparently added that he had bypassed Baijiahao’s duplication check function to publish on multiple accounts he had acquired.

Police acknowledged that the arrest appeared to be the first instance of a private citizen being detained after the implementation of new regulations drafted to curb the threat of fake news posed by artificial intelligence.