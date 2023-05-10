Inside Tucker Carlson’s new media plan

Tucker Carlson’s move to Twitter is intended to preserve his influence and political relevance, a person familiar with his plans said — but doesn’t solve his, or the struggling platform’s, long term challenges.

“Tucker prioritizes influence, Twitter allows him to not just be another podcaster, and get in front of a large, influential audience,” said a person familiar with his thinking. “He can get back to talking about the news quickly there.”

Carlson and Twitter proprietor Elon Musk had not met before Carlson interviewed Musk last month, but each saw an opportunity.

The timing works out as Twitter is looking for content creators and Tucker is looking for a place to talk,” the person said.

Carlson is the biggest name in right-wing American media and a leader of the Republican Party's populist wing. He has fielded interest from cable networks and new media platforms — but he didn’t bid his show out to the various interested parties, one conservative media figure who has communicated with Carlson said.

Instead, he decided in recent days to relaunch his show on a platform that has no clear way to build a business around a streaming television show or podcast.

The former Fox News host also chose a platform that he has been permitted to operate on his own while at Fox — a relevant fact while he negotiates his way out of a $20 million contract, and aims to take as much money with him as he can.

The person close to Carlson also said that several former staffers from his Fox program planned to join him, including executive producer Justin Wells, who will likely play a role in the new Twitter show.

Musk tweeted that Carlson’s partnership with the platform was not an exclusive arrangement. And other media competitors who have been attempting to woo Carlson are still planning to pursue deals with the TV host.

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, who had proposed changing his network’s name to Carlson’s, told Semafor that he was still open to doing a deal with Carlson if he found Twitter to be a lackluster partner.

“It’s hard to think Twitter will be Tucker’s final destination,” he said. “We remain open to having a conversation with him.”



