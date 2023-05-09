Gallup: Americans are not confident in their leaders’ ability to handle the economy

If you’ve read any polls over the last couple of years, you’re probably not surprised that Americans don’t have much faith in Biden or in Congress to handle the economy.

But what leaps out to me is how much this pessimism has spread even to less partisan figures who typically are afforded more benefit of the doubt, even under unpopular presidents during trying economic times.

The latest Gallup poll found respondents have less confidence in Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who was appointed by Donald Trump and re-appointed by Biden, than any recent predecessor going back 20 years. 36% have a great/fair amount of confidence in his decisions, while the 28% who have “almost none” is the highest ever recorded by a full five points.

It’s the same story with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: The 31% who say they have almost no confidence in her performance is the highest of any recent person to hold the post by a significant margin. That includes Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin during pandemic job losses, and Jack Lew and Tim Geithner under President Obama during the long and painful recovery from the Great Recession.

For both Powell and Yellen, anywhere from two to three times as many respondents typically registered “no opinion” when asked about their predecessors, suggesting the public is more tuned in now to their performance and more likely to have a strong position.