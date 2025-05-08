Senate takes up crypto bill amid uncertainty

The Senate is moving forward with a procedural vote on a key cryptocurrency bill Thursday afternoon, even as bipartisan negotiations over compromise legislation stretched late into Wednesday, a GOP aide said.

Crypto-friendly Republican and Democratic lawmakers huddled for nearly six hours total Wednesday as they sought to reach a consensus on Democrat-sought changes to stablecoin legislation, including language targeted at preventing corruption. But they emerged from their second meeting of the day with no signs of a deal.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen yet,” sponsor Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said of Thursday’s procedural vote as she left the US Capitol Wednesday evening. “That’s all at the leadership level.”

AD

The timeline gives Democrats, some of whom had asked to push the vote to next week, mere hours to socialize revised text with others in their caucus who had raised concerns. Staff worked into the night to draft changes.