Team Trump is warming to TikTok

MAGA Inc., the Donald Trump-aligned Super PAC, joined TikTok on Wednesday, marking the first group affiliated with Trump to do so.

The independent super PAC kicked off its TikTok page with several videos, including one that slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s record of supporting Democrats and going after Republicans, describing him as “a radical leftist.” Another video talked about Trump’s tax cuts and asked viewers whether they could “afford four more years of Joe Biden.” The latest social media account will be used to spread campaign messages, rapid response, and other pro-Trump content.

“There’s millions of voters on TikTok, and @MAGA will deliver President Donald J. Trump’s pro-freedom, pro-America agenda every day with the facts and stories that matter,” Taylor Budowich, CEO of MAGA Inc., said in a statement. “We aren’t trying to set policy, we are trying to win an election.”

Budowich also offered up some insight as to why the organization decided to join TikTok, despite Republican condemnations of the platform’s ties to China: He said they wouldn’t “cede any platform to Joe Biden and the Democrats,” (the Biden campaign launched its own TikTok account in February) and promised that Trump’s “America First agenda will be brought to every corner of the internet.” Fox News first reported the news.