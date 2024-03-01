Biden keeps plugging away at TikTok. Don’t expect Trump to follow.

Even as 62% of 18- to 29-year-olds reported using the platform in 2023, per Pew Research, Republican politicians don’t seem to feel much pressure to create an account.

AD

Suspicion of TikTok has become fairly widespread among conservative lawmakers backing Trump and joining it would likely spark a backlash among some of his staunch allies. In February, a group of Republican lawmakers — including figures like Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. and Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who have been floated as potential Trump vice presidential picks — sent a letter to Biden urging him to “delete your account” because the platform “endangers national security.”

“If you weigh the possible positive impact on young voters versus the certain negative impact on our base, it’s a wash at best,” a second person close to the campaign told Semafor.

Democrats have also been wary of TikTok, which the Biden administration banned on federal government devices. But its increasing ubiquity among younger voters made it harder and harder to ignore, especially after the Israel-Gaza war broke out and it became a hub for progressive discontent with the White House.

AD

It’s unclear how big of an impact Biden will have on the platform with this voter base. The “Biden-Harris HQ” currently has a little over 200,000 followers and roughly 1.9 million likes across all of its content — notable, but not yet spectacular numbers by TikTok standards. In one video, they poke fun at Republican megadonor Betsy DeVos with a viral image of a sad-looking hamster and depressing violin music. In another, Vice President Kamala Harris talks about the recent Alabama Supreme Court decision regarding IVF. A third clip posted by the account highlights a cookout Biden attended in North Carolina.

Team Trump has relied on different measures to reach younger voters outside traditional media as some polls show them making gains: The former president has attended sporting events, done interviews with shows like the Full Send Podcast, and highlighted support from rappers.