Several US universities to consider divesting from Israel after sustained protests

Students at several universities across the United States have convinced administrators to consider divesting their schools’ endowments from Israel following weeks of pro-Palestinian protests.

In what appears to be the protesters’ biggest win so far, Sacramento State pledged Tuesday to divest from all “corporations and funds that profit from genocide, ethnic cleansing, and activities that violate fundamental human rights.”

The school said it has no direct investments that cross this line, but will review its index and mutual funds and “pursue human rights-based approach to investments.”

Sacramento State’s agreement stands in stark contrast with other universities such as Columbia and George Washington, where administrators have called police to forcibly clear protesters and refused to bend to calls for divestment. Since April 18, police have arrested more than 2,800 people across 50 campuses.

Students have also notched incremental wins at schools including Northwestern, Brown, Rutgers, Johns Hopkins, the University of Minnesota and the University of California, Riverside — which have met some of their demands in exchange for the dismantling of encampments. Several universities have agreed to review their investments, and some have committed to being more transparent, though some activists are skeptical of those promises.