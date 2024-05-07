The great Republican counter-protest of 2024

The Republican counteroffensive against the protesters has taken two forms. One has been a wave of legislation and hearings that aim to limit criticism of Israel on campus. The other is a combination of hearings and media hits that highlight, and sometimes overstate, the most offensive reports of what’s happening there.

“The very campuses which were once the envy of the international academy have succumbed to an antisemitic virus,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Tuesday, at a Holocaust remembrance event headlined by President Biden. “Students who were known for producing academic papers are now known for stabbing their Jewish peers in the eyes with Palestinian flags.”

That incident was debated and questioned weeks earlier. A pro-Israel activist at Yale recorded a protester waving a Palestinian flag in her face, hitting her with the tip, injuring her left eye. Activists had adopted careful media strategies, from widespread face-masking to official spokespeople who other protesters would direct reporters and social media influencers would talk to. That didn’t change the coverage Republicans saw, from the flag-stab incident to videos of protesters using their bodies to keep some students out of their camps.

“Do you believe that students who spend their time in college calling for the destruction of an ethnic or religious group, or spend their time preventing students of particular ethnic or religious groups from walking around campus freely, or occupying campus buildings, deserve to have their student loans forgiven?” House Education and the Workforce Committee chair Virginia Foxx asked Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Tuesday. When the secretary started to couch his answer, Foxx clarified: “I’m talking about the students who are being antisemitic and stopping Jewish students from going to class.”

All but a few Democrats were wary of endorsing the protests, out of fear that this might happen. Now that it has, the Republican response has been swift, carried out from the House to the states.

The Anti-Semitism Awareness Act, which would codify anti-Israel speech as antisemitic, divided House Democrats like no other response to the Oct. 7 attacks. In North Carolina, where Republicans hold a legislative supermajority, House Speaker Tim Moore is moving the SHALOM Act, which would implement the same Working Definition of Antisemitism; Moore will almost certainly join the U.S. Congress next year, as the nominee for a re-drawn and safely Republican seat near Charlotte. In Texas, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is urging the next legislative session to work on “combating antisemitism on Texas college campuses.”

Some Republicans have dissented from that campaign; 21 of them opposed ASAA last week. But they’re far more united than Joe Biden’s party, far more ready to highlight the worst incidents on campus, and effective at bringing like-minded Democrats on board. Biden’s remarks on the protests have angered protesters, who want him to at least endorse a ceasefire, and been dismissed by Republicans, who want him to weigh in on specific campus incidents and condemn them.

“He didn’t specifically speak to what they’re saying and what they’re doing,” Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton told ABC News on Sunday. “They’re chanting ‘final solution.’ They’re telling Jews to go back to where they came from. They’re spray-painting buildings with vile, antisemitic hate.”

The White House has tried for weeks to differentiate between “peaceful protesters” and agitators. Comer and other Republicans don’t get so specific. The existence of the campus protests is a reason to pull back government grants to universities and student loan forgiveness; Cotton’s “No Bailouts for Campus Criminals” legislation would bar people “convicted of any offense” from getting that.

“What everyone in the Democrat Party realizes is that a significant percentage of the Democrat Party base is solid in the antisemitic category,” Comer told Fox News after his GWU visit. “They’re against Israel, and they expect Joe Biden to [be] on the side of Palestine and Hamas against Israel.”