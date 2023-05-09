Biden officials are still debating whether to sanction Sudan's warring generals

The Biden administration is deliberating over whether to impose sanctions on Sudan’s two feuding generals in a bid to pressure them into abiding by a permanent ceasefire and prevent the country from sliding further into civil war.

A number of current and former U.S. officials who work on Sudan said they’re deeply skeptical that either military leader will give up their fight, which has led to hundreds of deaths, without significant outside pressure on their personal finances, as well as on the businesses controlled by their military units. But Biden administration members are uncertain about whether the U.S. can count on key Middle East governments to help enforce the sanctions.

These policy discussions, described by current and former U.S. officials, come as representatives from the generals’ two warring factions — the Sudanese Armed Forces, or SAF, and the Rapid Support Forces militia, or RSF — are meeting in Saudi Arabia this week to identify ways to allow humanitarian aid into the country. The SAF and RSF have both stated publicly that the U.S- and Saudi-backed talks aren’t about a cessation of hostilities.

Last week, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that authorizes his administration to sanction “individuals responsible for threatening the peace, security, and stability of Sudan.” A U.S. official involved in sanctions policy said the executive order is designed as a clear “warning” to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the SAF, and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, who commands the RSF, that they need to move quickly to enact a permanent ceasefire. The United Nations has expressed concerns that a protracted Sudanese civil war will destabilize North Africa and send refugees fleeing into Egypt, the Gulf states, and Europe — a process that’s already started.

The SAF and RSF control hundreds of businesses in Sudan that touch on every sector of the economy, from banking and agribusiness to transportation, according to U.S. officials and outside analysts. General Hemedti and his family also own numerous gold mines in Sudan’s Darfur region. Both men are believed to have stashed significant portions of their financial resources, as well as their military units’, outside Sudan, primarily in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, making them potentially vulnerable to sanctions and asset seizure.

However, U.S. officials are still trying to determine whether they would be able to enlist the help of Abu Dhabi and Riyadh in a potential pressure campaign. Both governments have close ties to Burhan and Hemedti and have expressed skepticism that sanctions will work, according to U.S. and Arab officials.

Ernst Hogendoorn, who served as the State Department’s senior policy advisor on Sudan up until February, said that the Biden administration would need to ensure Saudi and Emirati support in order for the sanctions to succeed, and that the U.S. couldn't expect their “automatic” participation.

“The United States would then have to go to those countries and say, you know, we’ve imposed sanctions on these individuals, we would like you to do the same,” Hogendoorn said.