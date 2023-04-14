Governments want to know the identity of AI developers

Do the government and public have a right to know the people who are developing and training artificial intelligence systems?

As countries around the world scramble to craft safeguards for the exponential rise of AI, one common theme is rooted in the identities of people who program AI systems.

Preliminary proposals in China, the European Union, and the U.S. call for companies to identify who is developing and training their algorithms.

Proponents of the provision argue that it promotes transparency by providing a look into who is creating software, to better identify potential biases that could be integrated into it.

But critics worry privacy concerns outweigh the transparency benefits, saying it could open the door to harassment and espionage.