Trump’s DEI ban throttles Africa’s gender investments

African investment funds are starting to struggle to raise capital for women-led businesses because many previous backers do not want to be associated with a gender-driven ethos that goes against executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump.

Gender-lens investing, which incorporates considerations about the role of gender in achieving a financial return, has emerged in the last decade as an approach that can identify untapped opportunities ordinarily overlooked by funds. Women accounted for less than 5% of venture capital funding in Africa in the last decade.

Several leading investors told Semafor that the US president’s push against diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives had caused institutional investors to back away from gender-lens financing. DEI initiatives have typically been aimed at redressing imbalances in workplace leadership roles and investment trends. Trump has issued executive orders restricting the use of the term “gender” in federal policies and ending government DEI programs to cut “waste” and push back against “gender ideology.”

“Investors are pulling back from anything explicitly tied to DEI or gender equity,” Gwera Kiwana, an investment committee member at the Launch Africa Ventures fund, told Semafor. Kiwana — co-founder of the Women Who Build Africa community for women in the continent’s tech sector — said “most of the pullback” had been from US institutional investors, such as development finance institutions, impact venture capitalists, and philanthropic capital, many of whom underwrite African investment funds.