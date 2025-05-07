Stefanik eyes two paths back to power after her scuttled UN bid

Elise Stefanik is making sure that her next plum position won’t get yanked away from her thanks to intraparty tensions.

After the New York Republican relinquished her nomination to become President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador, Stefanik has two potential paths before her: remain in Congress and re-accumulate her power in the House GOP, or run for governor of New York. The second path risks pitting her against Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who’s also eyeing a gubernatorial run — but Stefanik is subtly gaining an advantage.

Trump endorsed Lawler’s re-election to his battleground seat in Congress on Tuesday night, posting that “HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” It wasn’t exactly a choice of sides in the brewing Lawler-Stefanik rivalry, and Stefanik declined to tell Semafor in an interview whether the president was encouraging her to run for governor.

But she confirmed reports that Trump’s allies are urging her to consider it: “I’m proud to be his top ally in Congress. We have heard encouragement from all over the Republican ecosystem, including Trumpworld,” Stefanik told Semafor.

Stefanik is expected to meet with Trump later this month, according to three people familiar with the planning. And two of those people also confirmed that Stefanik has repaired her relationship with House Speaker Mike Johnson, with whom she’ll need to work closely if she decides to pass up a gubernatorial bid to stay on Capitol Hill.

It’s vital for Stefanik to stay on stronger footing with Johnson after a New York Times report that touched on her lingering frustrations with him. If she stays in Congress, she’d likely look to get back the Intelligence Committee seat she gave up at the beginning of this Congress — and one person told Semafor that one option on the table now is to add seats to the committee to make space for Stefanik.

Of course, Stefanik’s efforts may not spare her fellow New York Republicans a messy primary if both she and Lawler try to run for governor.

Their relationship was strained but has become more cordial, according to a source familiar with it. Even so, Stefanik publicly shared Trump’s endorsement of Lawler, which may have killed the congressman’s shot at a statewide run next year.

“Look, let’s just let things work itself out for a little time,” Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., told Semafor on Monday about a potential primary between Stefanik and Lawler. “I think it’ll be clear who the nominee should be without having to enter a primary situation.”