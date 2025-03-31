House members confront the ‘awkward’ dynamics of competing for bigger jobs

Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Mikie Sherrill announced their bids for New Jersey governor within three days of each other. Most of their fellow Garden State lawmakers are backing other candidates.

It’s not unusual for House members to try to ditch Congress for a higher-profile state-level seat. But in New Jersey, where the politicians who aren’t related by blood have deep political ties to each other, primaries like this year’s Democratic gubernatorial one can get awkward.

“I love all my children,” Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., told Semafor. “I just love Steve a little bit more,” he added of Stephen Sweeney, his childhood friend who entered the race in late 2023.

With only two months before the June 10 primary, Gottheimer and Sherrill — both lawyers in their fifties who embody a similar centrist brand and happen to share a congressional border — have only clinched endorsements from one out of nine other members in their delegation. And New Jersey isn’t the only state whose lawmakers are facing tough internal dynamics lately, as Democrats wander in the political wilderness and Republicans face pressure to act faster on the Trump administration’s lofty ambitions.

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik’s nomination as President Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations was abruptly scrapped on Thursday after Trump declared, “It is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican seat in Congress,” hinting at worries over special elections. Stefanik now has to slink back into Congress and rehire staff who had departed for other jobs or had left to work with her at the UN.

In addition, Tennessee Republicans could soon confront a New Jersey-style internal rivalry. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is expected to announce a bid for governor that would pit her against her House colleague, GOP Rep. John Rose. Rose has already launched his campaign to replace term-limited Gov. Bill Lee.

“It’s always awkward,” Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Semafor of the home-state faceoff. “But then, stay out of politics if you don’t want to be awkward.”

Gottheimer and Sherrill are vying for the Democratic nomination to replace term-limited New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy against two mayors, Ras Baraka of Newark and Steven Fulop of Jersey City. Along with former state Senate president Sweeney and teachers union president Sean Spiller, they submitted petitions ahead of this month’s filing deadline.

That crowded field of influential Jersey Democrats is challenging the state’s House members to pick sides beyond the Gottheimer-Sherrill rivalry.

First-term Rep. Herb Conoway also backed Sweeney, who lost his state Senate seat to a MAGA-friendly truck driver in 2021. Rep. Frank Pallone became the sole Democrat in the delegation to back a House colleague last month when he endorsed Sherrill. And Baraka has the support of Reps. LaMonica McIver and Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Coleman endorsed Baraka before either of her House colleagues entered the race. She told Semafor that she and Sherrill “had a conversation” months before the latter joined the race, adding that Sherrill “understood then that I was supporting Ras.”

Sherrill’s campaign did not respond to requests for comment.

That leaves four uncommitted colleagues — including New Jersey’s two senators, Cory Booker and Andy Kim, who Semafor is told won’t be weighing in on the primary. On the House side, New Jersey Reps. Rob Menendez and Nellie Pou have avoided endorsements for governor as they weigh deciding between multiple allies in the race.

Menendez is saddled with choosing between his House colleagues and his home-base mayor, Baraka. Pou served under Sweeney in the state legislature, was a constituent of Sherrill’s, and said Gottheimer was “extremely supportive” when she became a member of Congress.

“It is awkward!” Pou said. “It’s awkward for me because I have relationships and friendships with them, and I don’t want to have to pick between one child and my second child.”