Nigeria draws closer to resuming a crypto trading ban

Nigerian fintech startups that provide online-only banking services have warned customers that trading cryptocurrency will lead to account closures and being reported to law enforcement authorities.

Moniepoint, a Lagos-based startup whose digital banking operation is one of the largest in Nigeria, told customers on Monday that it would close crypto trading accounts in compliance with regulations by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). “We will close the accounts of anyone engaging in such transactions without recourse,” the company said.

OPay, the Chinese-backed digital banking provider that is one of Africa’s most valuable startups, sent a similarly worded warning to customers.

AD

Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission held a meeting with local crypto exchanges on Monday to express “concerns regarding crypto peer-to-peer traders and their effect on the naira,” said the commission’s director-general Emomotimi Agama. Nigeria wants the naira currency to be delisted from trading platforms and crypto exchanges’ compliance with regulation that will be released “in the coming days,” he said.