Binance executive flees Nigeria detention as it faces tax evasion charges

Nigeria has been building a case against Binance for weeks, since Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso alleged the company had allowed $26 billion to be funneled through the country by unnamed people. Nigerian officials have also alleged that speculative trading on Binance has driven down the value of the naira by fuelling demand for the dollar. The company’s website was blocked, alongside sites for other crypto platforms, prompting Gambaryan and Anjarwalla’s visit and subsequent detention.

AD

Nigeria’s national security adviser’s office alleges that Anjarwalla “escaped from lawful custody” using a smuggled passport, and said it is working with Interpol to find him. In a statement, Binance acknowledged Anjarwalla’s absence from custody, saying it is collaborating with Nigeria “to quickly resolve this issue.”

However, a representative of Anjarwalla’s family told Semafor Africa that he left Nigeria “by lawful means” since he was no longer being lawfully held. A court hearing on March 20 did not extend an initial 14-day detention order that had expired on March 12, they said.