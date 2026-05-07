The Chokepoint Economy: CEOs say the US is resilient — but markets are underpricing risks

The gap in expectations between CEOs running retailers, industrial giants, and other “real economy” companies and Wall Street financiers has grown, according to Semafor Intelligence, a new report released Thursday based on an analysis of interviews with more than 300 executives, policymakers, and decision-makers at Semafor World Economy.

Markets continue to hit all-time highs despite the Iran war, as well as oil and other supply shocks. Main Street mostly remains sanguine, with corporate profits at record highs, AI investment growing, unemployment near historic lows, and the US emerging as a relative winner.

Major CEOs operating global businesses say they feel battle-tested enough to absorb almost anything. They’re excited about the promise of AI, even if details of its value remain hazy. But many of the Wall Street decision-makers who attended Semafor World Economy in April are sounding alarms. Their worry is that investors are treating this economic moment — physical supply disruptions, geopolitical fracturing, tariff whiplash — like the liquidity crises of the past, which were solvable with government cash. We are in a “Road Runner moment,” said Peter Orszag, CEO of Lazard, “where the impact of what’s happening is not yet manifest.”

Executives at April’s gathering mostly agreed that the US was somewhat insulated from the most extreme energy price volatility as a result of the conflict, but diverged on where the true cost of the disruption would fall. That’s according to the analysis, which used Semafor’s new proprietary AI tool to parse the full onstage record across five days and rank nearly 5,000 distinct claims from CEOs, lawmakers, central bank governors and finance ministers.

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The tool then distilled the signals into nine evidence-backed themes and tied them back to each speaker, session, transcript, and video moment to reveal an economy defined by chokepoints:

Industrial policy: The US government leans in

Supply chains: Global trade, longer routes

Energy independence: The US is uniquely insulated

The Iran war: Markets underprice the fallout

Energy demand: AI power is the new oil shock

The AI race: US models lead — but China integrates faster

AI and the workforce: Employers now own reskilling

Private credit: Worries of $3 trillion contagion

Public markets: Optimism on Main Street, market worries

See the full Semafor Intelligence report on the Chokepoint Economy here and the methodology of how we sent an AI bot to the Washington gathering here.