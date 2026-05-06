View / Republicans prepare for long-term redistricting domination

The growing conventional wisdom is that the “gerrymandering wars” of 2025-2026 will end in a draw. That’s better than Democrats expected at the start, but they shouldn’t celebrate yet.

In two elections — last night’s Indiana primaries, and last month’s Virginia referendum — both parties learned that their voters will, if given the chance, eliminate the other party’s seats. That brings up an important reminder: There will be more chances to draw maps again for 2028, thanks in part to the tit-for-tat President Donald Trump started in Texas last year.

And Republican-led states which aren’t re-districting right now, because they ran out of time, are expected to jump in come 2027. It may start with Indiana; it will definitely take advantage of the Supreme Court’s Callais decision, which ended the 40-year old requirement for map-makers to create majority-minority districts and put a ceiling on the number of seats southern Republicans could draw for themselves.

“To paraphrase Nathan Hale, I only regret that we have but one seat to take from the Democrats,” said Tennessee state Rep. Gino Bulso this week. He was gleeful about the forthcoming special session that will eliminate the Memphis-based 9th Congressional District and split the 63% Black city into multiple Republican seats.

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His quote captures the near-religious confidence Republicans have about their electoral project. Their goal isn’t just winning seats in the next few elections; it’s to make a House majority impossible for the current version of the Democratic Party by undoing what they see as the errors of 1965 — the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Voting Rights Act.

So, while House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has quieted some rebellious voices by campaigning for aggressively redrawn congressional maps, Democrats should be aware of how dogged their opponents are willing to get. We may be getting a picture of it in Virginia, where Louise Lucas, the state-level Democratic leader who spearheaded a favorable new map, had her office raided by the FBI on Wednesday.