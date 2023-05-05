Nigerian senator sentenced to nine years over UK organ-harvesting plot

The Ekweremadus were convicted in March of conspiring to bring a 21-year-old man from Lagos to London with a view to exploiting him for his kidney. The case was the first of its kind to test the U.K.’s Modern Slavery Act, which created a framework to prosecute human trafficking.

The court accused the couple, along with Nigerian doctor Obinna Obeta, of planning to harvest the kidney of the Lagos street trader for the Ekweremadus' daughter, Sonia. Sonia was cleared of her charges.

The Ekweremadus offered the trader an illegal £7,000 ($8,600) reward if he went through with the transplant and promised him a new life in the U.K.