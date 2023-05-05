noscript
Jenna Moon
May 5, 2023, 9:25am EDT
UK

Nigerian senator sentenced to nine years over UK organ-harvesting plot

The Central Criminal Court, in the City of London.
It's No Game/Wikimedia Commons
The News

Nigerian Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice were sentenced to nine years and eight months, and four years and six months in prison respectively on Friday for conspiring in an organ harvesting plot in the U.K.

Know More

The Ekweremadus were convicted in March of conspiring to bring a 21-year-old man from Lagos to London with a view to exploiting him for his kidney. The case was the first of its kind to test the U.K.’s Modern Slavery Act, which created a framework to prosecute human trafficking.

The court accused the couple, along with Nigerian doctor Obinna Obeta, of planning to harvest the kidney of the Lagos street trader for the Ekweremadus' daughter, Sonia. Sonia was cleared of her charges.

The Ekweremadus offered the trader an illegal £7,000 ($8,600) reward if he went through with the transplant and promised him a new life in the U.K.

