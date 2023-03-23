Nigerian politician found guilty of organ harvesting plot in UK

A U.K. court found Nigeria’s former deputy Senate president guilty of plotting to harvest a street trader’s kidney for his sick daughter, marking the first case of its kind under modern slavery laws.

Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice, and Dr. Obinna Obeta were convicted Thursday of conspiring to bring the 21-year-old man from Lagos to London, with the intent of exploiting him for his kidney.

The kidney was to be transferred to Ekweremadu's daughter, who was cleared of her charges, the Independent reported.