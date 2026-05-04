Egypt increases industrial gas prices

Egypt raised industrial gas prices as it looks to contain the fallout from the Iran war.

The Middle East’s most populous nation imports the vast majority of its fuels, and is particularly vulnerable to the energy crisis sparked by the conflict. In response, it has secured an $8 billion emergency lifeline from the International Monetary Fund.

Though the financing has eased some of the pressure, analysts have warned that no quick fixes exist for Egypt’s import dependency, forcing Cairo to turn to Chinese green tech to boost long-term renewable energy production and self-reliance. “Egypt’s ability — with Chinese assistance — to reengineer its power sector could provide a template for… dozens of countries,” Semafor’s energy editor wrote.