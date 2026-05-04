DR Congo’s cobalt quotas force miners to stockpile, pivot, or pause

DR Congo’s cobalt export quotas have forced the metal’s largest producers to adopt new strategies as the central African country seeks to capture more value from its natural resources and curb illegal flows.

DR Congo, which accounts for over 70% of global cobalt mine supply, introduced export caps late last year, ending a long stretch in which shipments were frozen, aiming to steady the market in freefall and give Kinshasa firmer control of a mineral that underpins the global battery industry.

Last week the London-listed Glencore confirmed that its cobalt output fell 39% in the first three months of the year to 5,800 tons compared to the same period in 2025, a deliberate move to avoid producing material it cannot export under its 2026 quota of 22,800 tons. The company has instead adopted a copper-first regime, lifting production by 19%.

“Our DRC assets are now prioritising copper production as existing finished cobalt inventories are sufficient to fully deliver into near-term quota levels,” the Swiss-based mining major said. The strategy — leaving cobalt in the ground or dissolved in processing circuits — avoids the cost and regulatory hassle of producing metal it cannot immediately ship out.

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China’s CMOC, the world’s largest cobalt supplier, is also leaning into copper expansion but it has decided to keep cobalt output at record levels, telling investors earlier last week that its high ore grades and low byproduct costs mean there is a commercial logic to maintaining normal output even if only a fraction can be exported.

The executives’ comments at the CMOC shareholder meeting last week suggest that the company is sticking to its guidance issued in January to produce as much as 120,000 tons of cobalt from its DR Congo operations. Its export entitlement is just 31,200 tons — roughly a quarter of DR Congo’s 96,600 tons basic national quota.

In another quota-driven move, Eurasia Resources Group, a privately owned Luxembourg-based miner in which the Kazakh government owns a 40% stake, slashed cobalt hydroxide output by 70% to 5,7000 tons in 2025, giving it scope to double output in 2026 from the depressed base. Its ERG export entitlements are 12,325 tons.