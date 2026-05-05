Exclusive / Dispatch exec departs amid uncertainty

One of the top leaders at The Dispatch is out amid broader questions about the media organization’s future.

Mike Rothman, who joined the right-leaning digital outlet as its president in 2025, is leaving the media company, two people familiar with the move told Semafor. Rothman’s departure from the seven-year-old news site was in part due to his differences about its direction with founders Jonah Goldberg and Steve Hayes.

Rothman’s departure comes as the company has explored a potential sale.

Over the last several months, The Dispatch had been in discussions with Axel Springer about a potential acquisition, three people familiar with the talks told Semafor. The German media giant’s sudden purchase of The Telegraph earlier this year has satiated some of its appetite for major acquisitions, dampening the prospects for a potential sale in the near term, but one person familiar with the discussions said there remains some interest in a future deal.

Rothman, Goldberg, and Hayes did not respond to multiple requests for comment. A spokesperson for Axel Springer declined to comment on the company’s discussions with the Dispatch.