Slate taps new podcast chief

Slate is bringing on a new executive producer of podcasts. Mia Lobel, the former VP of content and production at Pushkin Industries, is joining the digital magazine-turned-podcasting company on June 2, to better merge Slate’s text and audio teams.

“Mia has a strong history of supporting meaningful editorial work, helping teams grow, and navigating the shifting audio landscape — she’ll be a key part of our efforts to expand our slate of podcasts in exciting and creative ways,” Editor-in-Chief Hillary Frey said.

While it launched in the late 1990s as an online magazine, Slate’s early investment in audio has allowed the media organization to outlast many of its digital peers. In an interview with Semafor in 2024, Slate did not disclose its concrete financials, but told Semafor that 2023 had been the most profitable year in its history.