Slate reports best year

Amid a difficult year for news media last year, at least one legacy digital media company has quietly been moving the other direction. Katie Rayford, a spokesperson for Slate, told Semafor that 2023 was the most profitable year in the digital media company’s 27 year history. According to Rayford, Slate’s revenue grew 28% year-over-year through a series of investments and growth in its core businesses, which revolve around its podcasts and website.

During a conversation at the Charleston Place hotel this week at the Digital Content Next conference, Slate’s chief executive officer Dan Check and chief revenue officer and president Charlie Kammerer said that they were a bit hesitant to celebrate their record-setting year due to the gloomy state of digital news media.

But they also said the company’s leadership was proud of their strategy. By focusing on its podcasts and website, Slate was able weather an otherwise dark media business climate and continue to grow.

“I feel a little lucky,” Kammerer said. “I’ve been in the business of news for a long time and you have to get a little lucky.”

“I think we’re running our own race,” Check said. “I don’t think we’re paying a lot of attention to what’s happening other places or the specific challenges they’re running into. There have been other years when others have had good years and we’ve had bad years. We’ve been on both sides of this.”