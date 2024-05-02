Biden says campus unrest hasn’t changed his mind about Israel policy

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that the weeks-long pro-Palestinian protests on college campuses across the country haven’t changed his policy stance on Israel and Gaza.

In his strongest direct remarks yet on the escalating unrest across universities, Biden criticized some of the protests as “not peaceful,” saying that they had disrupted classes and upcoming graduation ceremonies, and that vandalizing, trespassing, and occupying campus buildings wasn’t considered free speech.

“Violent protest in America is not protected. Peaceful protest is,” Biden said at the White House.

Biden did not name specific colleges or universities where protests have taken place, but his remarks came the day after police said they arrested nearly 300 protesters at Columbia University and the City College of New York and cleared pro-Palestine encampments from Columbia’s lawn. The night before, protesters had broken into a university building at Columbia and had barricaded themselves inside.

Biden emphasized that he will “always defend free speech.”

“We are not an authoritarian nation where we silence people or squash dissent.” He also said he would not call in the National Guard to shut down the campus protests.