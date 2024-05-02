Huawei research revelation reignites debate on Chinese academic collaboration

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei has been secretly funding research at US universities to the tune of hundreds of thousands of dollars in competition awards, according to a Bloomberg investigation.

The Chinese firm single-handedly funded one of Optica’s prizes that granted 10 researchers $100,000 each to spend on research each year in optical communications, biomedical diagnostics, and lasers, Bloomberg reported. Although US institutions and companies are prohibited from sharing technology with Huawei — a rule imposed under the Trump administration and continued under Biden — those restrictions may not apply to the grants as the rules don’t bar Huawei from funding science destined for academic publication, one attorney said.

Research security specialists said the apparent lack of transparency in funding for the grant “violates the spirit of university and US funding-agency policies requiring researchers to disclose whether they’re receiving foreign money.”

The development underscores the tension between Chinese companies like Huawei and its US counterparts in developing new technology that could have military implications.