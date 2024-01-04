The case for maintaining research links between the US and China

Fewer students and researchers in the United States are developing expertise on China, which could be a big problem for the future of diplomacy between Washington and Beijing, a new article argues.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post, Princeton University China scholar Rory Truex details how declining funding for language and research institutions, misperceptions about Americans’ safety in China, and the securitization of bilateral ties means fewer American students are enrolling in China studies programs, putting the U.S. at a disadvantage as the two superpowers duel for global dominance.

“We must do more than invest in weapons and semiconductors. We must invest in understanding,” Truex argued. U.S. lawmakers and institutions are offering some solutions to the academic crisis, but they may not be enough to combat the problem.