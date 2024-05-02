Americans are more optimistic about their finances, but still worry about prices

Americans are feeling a bit more optimistic about their own finances, according to a new Gallup poll.

43% now say their situation is “getting better,” up from 37% the last two years.

But don’t think they’ve forgotten about higher prices: 41% name the cost of living and inflation as their top concern, an increase from 35% last year even as the post-pandemic inflation rate has dipped substantially. Another 14% name housing costs, up 11% from last year, an issue that’s still impacted by the Fed’s inflation-fighting rate hikes.