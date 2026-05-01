Sanders keeps shaping Senate candidacies in his mold

Bernie Sanders isn’t done yet shaping the Democratic fields in must-win Senate races.

After Graham Platner elbowed Gov. Janet Mills out of the way in Maine’s Democratic primary — with a big boost from Sanders’s early endorsement — the Vermont Independent is forging ahead in two more primaries that pit progressives against more centrist candidates.

Sanders will stump for Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan on Saturday and insurgent progressive candidate Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan on Sunday, his latest salvos in the party’s primary clashes in key Senate races.

In an interview, Sanders said Mills’s decision to drop out of the race is “indicative of the kind of changes we’re seeing in this country. The American people are tired of status quo politics. The very rich get richer. Everybody else struggles.”

“Platner is somebody who’s standing up to big money and fighting for the working class. And I think, in Maine and all over this country, that is a force that is not going to be defeated,” Sanders said.

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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee subtly prefer Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan; progressives believed party leaders also wanted Rep. Angie Craig to win the Senate nod in Minnesota and made clear they wanted leaders to stay out of her race against Flanagan.

Sanders said his campaign endorsements are “not a question of Schumer.

“It’s a question of establishment folks who work with the moneyed interests in status quo politics versus those of us who stand with working families and understand the status quo is not working,” he added.

Sanders is part of a group of Senate Democratic caucus members who are endorsing in contested primaries and asking party leaders to stay out. Their advocacy is annoying other Democrats who see a double standard.

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As one Democratic strategist put it: “Rules for me and not for thee. No one can shape primaries, unless it’s me and the way I want them to be shaped.”