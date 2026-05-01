Exclusive / Progressive megadonors bet big on content creators

The progressive movement’s largest donor network plans to invest “tens of millions” of dollars in new media sources, its president told Semafor after a three-day retreat to set priorities for the 2026 cycle.

“It became crystal clear after 2024 that we collectively had relied too much on forms of media that were not reaching people,” said Pamela Shifman, the president of Democracy Alliance. “Too much focus on paid advertisements, too much focus on broadcast television, and that is simply not where the majority of people consume their news.”

Founded in 2005 to pool the resources of liberal funders, the Democracy Alliance has put more than $2 billion into think tanks, media outlets, and pop-up electoral campaigns.

In 2024, it focused on flipping House seats in New York and California, with considerable success. But it couldn’t stop Republicans from winning a governing trifecta — one that has used its power to probe and hobble some successful and long-lived liberal institutions.

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That convinced some Democracy Alliance members that electoral work couldn’t be truly effective if voters’ media diets were steering them toward MAGA and conservative views. In a memo shared with Semafor, the group recommended that its donors — who do not need to disclose their identities — put their money behind a new media fund it’s created.

“Donors are more fired up, are more clear about the stakes, and more ready to go all in to defeat authoritarianism,” Shifman said. “Because it is more than just about one election, right? It is about defeating authoritarianism.”

The fund would boost organizations that have been making content that breaks through to young people, like the Emmy-winning More Perfect Union. It would also compete in a space that conservatives have dominated, to liberals’ dismay, like the non-political content of Make America Healthy Again influencers.

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“The right has spent decades cultivating and organizing young people,” the memo explains. “They build relationships through culture and community — and engage in politics after. We can’t cede these voters. It’s time for progressives to invest heavily in our own trusted messengers who can meet young people where they are — both online and in-person.”