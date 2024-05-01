Arizona lawmakers vote to repeal 1864 abortion law

Arizona lawmakers secured the votes Wednesday to repeal a state-wide abortion ban that dated to 1864. The move came less than a month after the state’s Supreme Court voted to uphold the law in the wake of the Dobbs decision despite more recent legislation that would limit abortion after 15 weeks.

The 1864 law banned all abortions except those deemed necessary to save the mother’s life, making the key swing state’s policy one of the most restrictive in the nation.

Two Republican senators joined Democrats in the state legislature to vote to repeal the ban.

AD

If Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs signs the bill, as expected, Arizona’s 15-week limit on abortion will become state law.