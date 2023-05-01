JPMorgan deal puts end to First Republic’s slow-moving collapse

The U.S. government chose efficiency over ideology by allowing JPMorgan, the largest American lender, to purchase First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion, bringing a quick and clean resolution for the ailing California lender.

The hasty sale of First Republic, arranged over the weekend, is a marked difference from the way the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. handled the failure of Silicon Valley Bank in March. That sales process dragged out for two weeks, partly because the government was reluctant to sell SVB to the largest U.S. banks, some of which were interested, including JPMorgan, Semafor previously reported.

JPMorgan was in one of the strongest positions to buy First Republic, reporting record earnings in the first quarter, aided by an influx of deposits amid the regional banking turmoil and a jump in interest income. PNC also submitted a bid for First Republic while Bank of America was invited to the auction but ultimately declined to participate, people familiar with the matter said.

JPMorgan will take over most of First Republic’s $230 billion in assets and some of its liabilities, including almost $100 billion in deposits but not its corporate debt. The government will split future losses on First Republic’s loans, typical for the sale of banks in FDIC receivership, and will provide $50 billion in financing to help sweeten the deal.

The agency said the deal will cost the Deposit Insurance Fund $13 billion. First Republic’s 84 offices reopened on Monday under the JPMorgan banner.

“Our government invited us and others to step up, and we did,” JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement.