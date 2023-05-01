JPMorgan buys First Republic

The future of First Republic had been in doubt for weeks, and particularly so after it announced that customers withdrew $100 billion worth of deposits in March, part of an apparent flight by depositors to larger lenders following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year.

Major American banks had appeared to give First Republic a lifeline following SVB's collapse by jointly making a $30 billion deposit, a move that briefly appeared to restore confidence in the bank. But the more recent announcement of depositor withdrawals signaled how much trouble First Republic was in.

JPMorgan will take over the bank's $103.9 billion in deposits, and most of its $229.1 billion in assets, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said.

First Republic became the second-biggest bank to collapse in U.S. history, after SVB. Three of the four largest collapses in American history have occurred this year, according to The Wall Street Journal.