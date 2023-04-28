Fed says it shares blame for Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse

The Federal Reserve gave a damning assessment of its own oversight of Silicon Valley Bank, saying supervisors misjudged the lender’s problems and were too slow to act once they became clear.

The report released on Friday is part of the Fed’s review of the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history. Led by Michael Barr, the Fed’s vice chair of supervision, the central bank signaled a coming overhaul of rules for medium-size lenders, plus changes to how the watchdog oversees the banks it regulates.

Barr called the review “a first step in that process” and “a self-assessment that takes an unflinching look at the conditions that led to the bank’s failure, including the role of Federal Reserve supervision and regulation.”

He noted that SVB’s balance sheet tripled in only two years but supervisors rated its governance as “satisfactory” from 2017 to 2021 despite “repeated observations of weakness in risk management.” Even though most of its deposits were uninsured — a clear flight risk — the Fed called the bank’s ability to fund itself “strong.” When it failed, SVB had 31 red flags from the Fed, three times the average bank, according to the report.

The Fed board staff in Washington also gave positive supervisory ratings to the San Francisco Fed, which has primary oversight of SVB.

“We need to develop a culture that empowers supervisors to act in the face of uncertainty,” Barr said. “Supervisors did not force SVB to fix its problems, even as those problems worsened.”

The Fed found that a 2019 change that relaxed rules for regional banks, part of the Trump administration’s broader deregulatory push, also contributed to the bank’s collapse.