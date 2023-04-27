Republicans passed their debt ceiling bill. What now?

I wouldn’t take the White House’s public refusals too literally.

With the so-called X-date for default potentially creeping up on Washington as soon as early June, the stage seems set for a two-track negotiation that gives both Republicans and Democrats a feasible off-ramp to prevent economic catastrophe while still saving face.

Yes, Democrats insist they will never negotiate over the debt ceiling, arguing Republicans should raise it without conditions as they did three times under the Trump administration. They still feel burned by how the GOP leveraged the borrowing limit to extract cuts during Barack Obama’s presidency and many believe that even coming to the negotiating table would amount to giving into hostage tactics.

But the White House has also made it clear that while they don’t want to talk about the debt ceiling with Republicans, they’re happy to discuss an annual budget deal. "It's the regular order of business to pass a budget,” a White House official told Semafor. “We’ll have a conversation with Congressional leadership that includes McCarthy, McConnell, Schumer, and Jeffries. There are different ways forward for that."

It’s not quite a wink and a nudge — but the path forward does seem to be budget talks that, you know, just might happen to unlock a debt ceiling hike on the side.

Biden is already facing calls to engage from some members of his own party, including moderate members of the House Problem Solvers Caucus and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. There’s also pressure from the business community. “With Democrats and Republicans agreeing default is not an option, now is the time for them to come together to find a solution that can pass the House and Senate,” Business Roundtable CEO Joshua Bolten said in a statement following passage of the GOP debt limit bill.

Jim Manley, a former Senate Democratic leadership aide, told Semafor he thought there would be even more “pressure on the administration to sit down and finally talk to these guys” now that Republicans had moved their own bill through the house.