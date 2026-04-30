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FCC’s Disney probe divides Republicans

Apr 30, 2026, 12:17pm EDT
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FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.
Shannon Finney/Getty Images for Semafor

The FCC’s moves toward yanking Disney’s ABC broadcasting licenses are dividing conservatives. The agency’s review, scooped Tuesday by Semafor, is loosely tied to Disney’s corporate diversity efforts. But the timing — coming after Trump called, again, for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired over a monologue — is sparking accusations of nanny-state censorship from some Republicans, suggesting FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has misjudged the appetite inside his own party for a crackdown on speech.

“I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told Punchbowl. “I would hope that if my friend Brendan Carr is looking at something on ABC, it has more to do than with a few tasteless jokes,” Kentucky Rep. James Comer, a Trump ally, told NewsNation. “The government should stay completely out of this controversy,” conservative commentator Glenn Beck said on his show.

Rohan Goswami
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