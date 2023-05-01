How the son of a notorious 20th century dictator became a key U.S. ally against China

Marcos’s domestic revival has much to do with the Philippine’s tradition of dynastic politics. But his warm welcome by the Biden team is being driven by the U.S.’s fixation on the potential threat from China and Manila’s envisaged role as a key partner in countering it.

AD

Marcos’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, publicly tilted toward Beijing for much of his term and considered revoking the Mutual Defense Treaty with Washington. But Marcos has re-embraced the U.S. since taking office and signaled his shared view of the China challenge. The four new joint military bases he has greenlighted, on the islands of Luzon and Palawan, could serve as critical basing and supply sites for the U.S. in any conflict with China over Taiwan.

Marcos’s shift is driven by a mix of security demands and domestic, as well as personal, politics. Beijing has increasingly challenged the Philippine’s territorial claims in the South China Sea, forcing Manila to seek international arbitration at one stage — which it won. Even Duterte appeared to cool on Beijing at the end of his tenure.

Still, standing up to China has also helped the Philippines’ new leader rebuild his family name — which was long associated with large-scale corruption and lavish spending, symbolized by his mother Imelda Marcos’ world famous shoe collection. Many diplomats doubt Marcos would have received an official visit in Washington without providing the U.S. with such enthusiastic military cooperation on China.

Marcos’s American turn has drawn China’s ire. Beijing’s ambassador to Manila recently accused Marcos of “stoking the fire” of a conflict in East Asia, and China’s military is increasingly harassing Philippine naval vessels in the disputed South China Sea, with one such confrontation making international headlines last month. In turn, Marcos is seeking more protection from American friends.

And Biden is signaling he’ll give it. The State Department publicly warned China on Saturday against threatening Philippine forces in territorial waters and said Beijing is being monitored. “Imagery and video recently published in the media is a stark reminder of [China’s] harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols within their exclusive economic zone,” said spokesman Matthew Miller. “We call upon Beijing to desist from its provocative and unsafe conduct.”