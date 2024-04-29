Xi due in Europe as continent split on political rivalry between Washington and Beijing

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit France, Serbia, and Hungary starting May 5, the country’s foreign ministry announced Monday. The tour — Xi’s first to Europe since the COVID-19 pandemic — could deepen divisions between the continent’s leaders over China’s role in Europe’s clean energy transition and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Xi’s visit comes just weeks after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited China. While there, he warned Xi about Chinese overcapacity — or excessive trade — of green tech like solar panels and electric vehicles, which some EU leaders believe are undercutting rival European firms.

Xi’s visit also comes as Western leaders worry China could take a more active role in supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine. Observers are keen to see whether Xi will have influence over Europe’s security policy going forward.